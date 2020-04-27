Toronto five-piece punk rockers Pup return with a new single following their acclaimed 2019 record Morbid Stuff. The group is continuing their lively catalog with the energetic track “Anaphylaxis.”

“Anaphylaxis” is a song about fear, anxiety, and allergies. The accompanying video, tediously constructed by Callum Scott-Dyson, brings the song’s story to life through claymation. A blindfolded man accidentally bashes a beehive with a bat. Rather than attacking him right away, the bees form a complex strategy for revenge.

Vocalist Stefan Babcock explained that he drew inspiration for “Anaphylaxis” from seeing the reaction to his partner’s cousin getting stung by a bee:

“I got the idea for the song when I was at my partner’s cottage and her cousin got stung by a bee and his whole head started to swell up. His wife, although she was concerned, also thought it was pretty hilarious and started making fun of him even as they were headed to the hospital. He ended up being totally fine, but it was just funny to watch him freaking out and her just lighting him up at the same time. It reminded me of all the times I’ve started panicking for whatever reason and was convinced I was dying and the world was ending and no one would take me seriously. In retrospect, I always find those overreactions pretty funny. So we wrote a goofy song about being a hypochondriac and tried to make our guitars sound like bees at the beginning of it.”

Watch the “Anaphylaxis” video above.