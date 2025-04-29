This Friday, Canadian punk band (it’s important to know they’re Canadian for reasons that will be clear soon) Pup are releasing a new album, Who Will Look After The Dogs?. We’ve already heard “Hallways,” “Paranoid,” “Get Dumber” (with Jeff Rosenstock), and now the group has shared “Olive Garden.”

The heavy song, which the band called “kinda upsetting and uncomfortable but also catchy and fun” in a statement, pack a ton of riffs in an under two-minute runtime.

The “Olive Garden” music video will also make you hungry for the restaurant for the same name, which is why Pup is throwing an Olive Garden-themed album release party on Thursday (May 1) in Toronto, Canada (see?). There will be an “album playback, short live set from Pup, Olive Garden-inspired music, decor, and food from Matty Matheson’s beloved Rizzo’s House Of Parm, and more surprises to come,” according to a press release. Did you know there are only nine Olive Gardens in all of Canada? Where do people up north go when they want to feel like family?

You can RSVP for the “legally distinct” album release party here, and watch the “Olive Garden” music video above.

Who Will Look After The Dogs? is out 5/2 via Little Dipper/Rise Records. Find more information here.