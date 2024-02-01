With electrifying chords and resounding guitars, Quarters Of Change is bringing rock music to a whole new generation. The NYC-based group, composed of members Ben Acker, Attila Anrather, Jasper Harris, and Ben Roter, keep one foot rooted in classic rock while expanding the genre on their just-released album Portraits.
Known for their raucous live shows, which included a rendition of their track “T Love” with the Jonas Brothers and upcoming performances at Shaky Knees and Governor’s Ball, Quarters Of Change are making a name for themselves as one of the fastest rising rock bands. “We’ve been labeled many different ways, but in the end, Portraits is a picture of where Quarters of Change is right now.” said vocalist Roter. “Each song is a portrait, and together it’s our sophomore album.”
To celebrate their new album Portraits, Quarters Of Change sit down with Uproxx to talk stick-and-poke tattoos, Miley Cyrus, and Prince in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Acker: Loud, nuanced, melodic, and new.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
Acker: One of the last remaining rock bands of American civilization.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Acker: You will get different answers from each band member, but Prince has played a big role in each of our musical lives.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
Harris: The chicken liver at “Double Chicken Please” is probably one of the best meals I’ve ever had. It’s a crazy place in the East Village neighbourhood of Manhattan. Reservations are booked 3 months out!
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
Acker: Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Webster Hall was insane. They played there a few months before we did and they were truly incredible.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
Roter: “Imagine” by John Lennon.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Acker: “What does it mean that I am dreaming about crocodiles chasing me.”
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
Roter: I passed out in a field a few times in between cities. Not a bad place to get out of the van and nap while you’re pulled over.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
Roter: We are incredibly excited to play London one day.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Roter: Don’t get back with your ex
Acker: Stop wasting time and keep writing.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
Roter: Clash of Clans. Military Strategist.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support?
Roter: St. Judes Hospital.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
Acker: It’s a scary thing that AI can replicate almost any artist. We hope people use it as a tool to augment their writing, and not use it to do the writing for them.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held at.
Acker: Tame Impala, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Prince, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Roter: I hate social media.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
Roter: I got my birth father’s initials tatted. Jasper did it using a needle-poke.
What is your pre-show ritual?
Roter: Humidifier.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
Roter: Miley Cyrus.
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going?
Roter: Somewhere in the southeast Asian islands it looks so beautiful down there. Or the northern corners of Scandinavia, also very beautiful.
What is your biggest fear?
Roter: Heights.
Acker: Not being able to play music.
Portraits is out now via 300 Entertainment. Find more information here.
Quarters Of Change is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.