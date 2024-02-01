With electrifying chords and resounding guitars, Quarters Of Change is bringing rock music to a whole new generation. The NYC-based group, composed of members Ben Acker, Attila Anrather, Jasper Harris, and Ben Roter, keep one foot rooted in classic rock while expanding the genre on their just-released album Portraits.

Known for their raucous live shows, which included a rendition of their track “T Love” with the Jonas Brothers and upcoming performances at Shaky Knees and Governor’s Ball, Quarters Of Change are making a name for themselves as one of the fastest rising rock bands. “We’ve been labeled many different ways, but in the end, Portraits is a picture of where Quarters of Change is right now.” said vocalist Roter. “Each song is a portrait, and together it’s our sophomore album.”

To celebrate their new album Portraits, Quarters Of Change sit down with Uproxx to talk stick-and-poke tattoos, Miley Cyrus, and Prince in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Acker: Loud, nuanced, melodic, and new.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Acker: One of the last remaining rock bands of American civilization.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Acker: You will get different answers from each band member, but Prince has played a big role in each of our musical lives.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Harris: The chicken liver at “Double Chicken Please” is probably one of the best meals I’ve ever had. It’s a crazy place in the East Village neighbourhood of Manhattan. Reservations are booked 3 months out!

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Acker: Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Webster Hall was insane. They played there a few months before we did and they were truly incredible.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Roter: “Imagine” by John Lennon.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Acker: “What does it mean that I am dreaming about crocodiles chasing me.”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Roter: I passed out in a field a few times in between cities. Not a bad place to get out of the van and nap while you’re pulled over.