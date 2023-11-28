Atlanta annually hosts the Shaky Knees Music Festival, one of the most beloved music events in Atlanta and the US more broadly. As 2023 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking forward to 2024, and Shaky Knees organizers made that easy today (November 28) by announcing their lineup for next year.

The headliners for the fest, which runs from May 3 to 5 at Atlanta’s Central Park, are Noah Kahan, Weezer, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Foo Fighters.

SHAKY KNEES 2024 ⚡ Sign up for a presale passcode now at https://t.co/kSV1tf9VxH Presale begins Thursday, 11/30 at 10am ET. A general on-sale will follow if tickets remain. pic.twitter.com/u0KHkYEdCM — Shaky Knees Festival (@ShakyKneesFest) November 28, 2023

Elsewhere on the poster are Arcade Fire, Young The Giant, Interpol, Yves Tumor, The Offspring, Girl In Red, Billy Idol, Portugal The Man, Switchfoot, Miike Snow, Royal Blood, Sunny Day Real Estate, Holly Humberstone, Blondshell, Men I Trust, Dinosaur Jr., Waxahatchee, Matt And Kim, The Struts, Kevin Morby, Royel Otis, Nova Twins, and Fazerdaze.

As for how to get festival passes, you can’t do that quite yet. What you can do now, though, is sign up for a presale passcode via the Shaky Knees website. The presale starts this Thursday, November 30, at 10 a.m. ET. If there are still tickets available after that, a public on-sale will follow at a date that has yet to be revealed.

