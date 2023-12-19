Who is headlining Governors Ball 2024?

As of today (December 19), organizers for the multi-day festival have not announced the lineup. Fans eager to iron out their plans for summer 2024 have been speculating who could appear. For the 2023 festivities, the headliners included Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar. These entertainers had released a new project at the time or were reentering mainstream popularity.

Keeping that in mind, festivalgoers are sharing their dream lineup online, which lists Peso Pluma, SZA, Nicki Minaj, and Travis Scott as potential headliners. Unfortunately, it will be a while until the official lineup for Governors Ball 2024 is made public. For now, supporters are just going to have to sit patient.

If this year’s festival could stand up despite the Canadian wildfire smoke aftermath, next year should be no problem.

