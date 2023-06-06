Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their new The End Is Nero Tour across North America this summer, in support of their upcoming album, In Times New Roman….
The band will be joined by Phantogram, Viagra Boys, The Armed, and Jehnny Beth as support for select dates.
QOTSA and Citi Bank are currently hosting two separate presale chances that opened this morning. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of their new tour dates.
08/03 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/04 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
08/07 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
08/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
08/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/11 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
08/12 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/16 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
08/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
08/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/19 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse
09/20 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/23 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
09/24 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
09/26 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/29 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
10/02 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock