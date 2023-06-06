Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their new The End Is Nero Tour across North America this summer, in support of their upcoming album, In Times New Roman….

The band will be joined by Phantogram, Viagra Boys, The Armed, and Jehnny Beth as support for select dates.

QOTSA and Citi Bank are currently hosting two separate presale chances that opened this morning. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of their new tour dates.

08/03 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/04 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

08/07 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

08/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/11 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

08/12 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/16 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

08/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/19 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse

09/20 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/23 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/24 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/26 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/29 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

10/02 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock