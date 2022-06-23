Last night (June 22), Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, with support from Thundercat and ASAP Rocky. Typically, the support acts go on before the headliner (they are called “openers,” after all), but that’s not what happened yesterday.

According to The Independent, signs in the stadium read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after the Red Hot Chili Peppers.” Indeed, following RHCP’s set, Rocky put on a four-song performance, which technically made him the headliner and Chili Peppers the support act (with an exceptionally long set for an opener).

One fan, journalist Darren Burke, tweeted, “Red Hot Chili Peppers cut short their set tonight so support act ASAP Rocky could play AFTER their headline set. Been going to gigs for 30 odd years and never seen anything like it. Many disappointed fans. Bizarre end to the night.”

@MENnewsdesk can you investigate why Red Hot Chili Peppers cut short their set tonight so support act ASAP Rocky could play AFTER their headline set. Been going to gigs for 30 odd years and never seen anything like it. Many disappointed fans. Bizarre end to the night #RHCP2022 — Darren Burke (@DarrenBurkeSYN) June 22, 2022

A brief fan-shot clip shows Rocky performing as what looks like a good number of attendees face away from the stage and head for the exits, since they presumably already saw what they went to see and didn’t have much interest in sticking around for Rocky, who isn’t musically similar to RHCP.

A$AP Rocky turned up late as support for Red Hot Chili Peppers so they announced he was on after Chili Peppers instead. Of course every fucker is leaving because 90% of the people here are bald dads. ASAP Rocky more like Late Rocky am I right lads pic.twitter.com/n5wxEYCufM — Gray (@jackcleggmcr) June 22, 2022

Claims that RHCP cut their set short to accommodate Rocky seem unfounded, however: Per Setlist.fm, the band had an 18-song set, which is as many (or more) songs than their recent performances have included.

