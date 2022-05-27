WARNING: Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi below.

Flea is of course best known for his work with Red Hot Chili Peppers, but all the while, he’s been active as an actor, too. In fact, he’s had roles in some legendary movies, including The Big Lebowski, Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas, and Back To The Future Part II (and Part III). He may have also helped define your childhood by voicing Donnie in The Wild Thornberrys.

Now, the bassist and thespian has found his way into another iconic franchise: Star Wars, thanks to his role in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Flea’s latest role comes after rumors about it started circulating a few weeks ago. (Worth noting is that Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow also directed RHCP’s recent “Black Summer” video, a connection that surely helped fuel those rumors.)

Consequence notes Flea plays a bounty hunter named Vect Nakrui and describes his role, “In order to bring Kenobi out of hiding, Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram) hires a bounty hunter to kidnap Leia Organa. That criminal is Vect Nakru, played by Flea himself. The idea is that since Kenobi served Bail Organa during the Clone Wars, the Alderaan Senator would once again call upon the Jedi to help find his daughter. Indeed, Kenobi digs up his old lightsaber and heads to Daiyu to rescue the girl — and face Vect.”

Flea isn’t the first musician to carve out a role in the world of Star Wars: Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) played Lando Calrissian in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Lin-Manuel Miranda and legendary Star Wars score composer John Williams also had cameos in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.