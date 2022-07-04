Since the beginning of last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers have been touring Europe with plans to bring their talents to North America later this month. It comes after the band released their 12th album Unlimited Love back in April. The project is a 17-track effort that’s their first full-length release since 2016’s The Getaway. Prior to releasing Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a worldwide tour that features a list of openers that include The Strokes, St. Vincent, ASAP Rocky, King Princess, Haim, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat.

Now, that list is a little bit longer as Post Malone will join Red Hot Chili Peppers for six shows in Australia and New Zealand. Posty and Red Hot Chili Peppers will make stops in Auckland, Dunedin, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth starting in late January and concluding in mid-February 2023. That tour will follow Post Malone’s own tour in support of his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache. Roddy Ricch will join him across the tour’s 33 shows which kick off in September and continues through November.

You can check out the updated tour dates for Red Hot Chili Peppers below.

07/05/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium =

07/08/2022 — Paris, France @ Stade de France ~

07/12/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion =

07/23/2022 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

07/27/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

07/29/2022 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

07/31/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

08/03/2022 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

08/06/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^^

08/10/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

08/12/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

08/14/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

08/17/2022 — E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

08/19/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/21/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

08/30/2022 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

09/01/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

09/03/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

09/08/2022 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

09/10/2022 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

09/15/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

09/18/2022 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

09/25/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Exposition Center

10/07/2022 — Austin, TX @ Zilker Park

10/14/2022 — Austin, TX @ Zilker Park

01/21/2023 — Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium !

01/26/2023 — Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium !

01/29/2023 — Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium !

02/02/2023 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium !

02/07/2023 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium !

02/13/2023 — Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium !

= with ASAP Rocky and Thundercat

~ with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

* with Haim and Thundercat

+ with Beck and Thundercat

^ with The Strokes and Thundercat

^^ with The Strokes and King Princess

# with St. Vincent and Thundercat

! with Post Malone

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.