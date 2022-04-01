To say a lot happened in pop culture this week would be an understatement. The music world collectively mourned the loss of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins. A day later, cultural discourse was dominated by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. This week on Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen recap the week and name the first album that disappointed them.

Speaking of disappointing albums, this week’s main segments are about the new LPs from Red Hot Chili Peppers and Machine Gun Kelly. RHCP’s Rick Rubin-produced Unlimited Love dropped this week, the band’s first album in six years. Indiecast‘s thoughts on the mid-tempo album can pretty much be summed up in two words: It’s fine. Machine Gun Kelly is an artist that’s more used to getting flack from critics, and it shows on his album Mainstream Sellout. It’s his second pop-punk album thus far and both Steven and Ian think he might be better than his detractors believe.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian shouts out the anticipated new album by Pup, The Unraveling Of PupTheBand. Steven mentions his interview with The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon ahead of their 2022 reunion tour.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 83 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

