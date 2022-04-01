Indie

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead A Police Chase In A New Video For ‘These Are The Ways’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Unlimited Love, which is out now, is a big album for Red Hot Chili Peppers, as it’s their first one with guitarist John Frusciante since the 2006 hit Stadium Arcadium. To commemorate today’s release, RHCP shared a video for the rocking “These Are The Ways.” The clip starts with Anthony Kiedis robbing a convenience store, which leads to a police chase.

Kiedis told Apple Music of the song:

“That’s a song that John [Frusciante] brought — the arrangement and a version of that melody. I’m never able to recreate his melodies perfectly — he’s just on a different melodic level — so I usually put it through a simplification machine. I didn’t overthink it. It was the first idea that came to my mind when I heard that arrangement, which is very bombastic and almost like a huge classical orchestra, exploding and then going way back. It was a reflection on life in America, but not a good or a bad reflection — just, this is it. We might be bloated, we might be overloaded with more than we can handle, and let’s just take a step back and re-think it just a little bit. But it’s not, ‘This is wrong and that’s right.’ It’s just, ‘This is who we’ve become.'”

Watch the “These Are The Ways” video above.

Unlimited Love is out 4/1 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×