Unlimited Love, which is out now, is a big album for Red Hot Chili Peppers, as it’s their first one with guitarist John Frusciante since the 2006 hit Stadium Arcadium. To commemorate today’s release, RHCP shared a video for the rocking “These Are The Ways.” The clip starts with Anthony Kiedis robbing a convenience store, which leads to a police chase.

Kiedis told Apple Music of the song:

“That’s a song that John [Frusciante] brought — the arrangement and a version of that melody. I’m never able to recreate his melodies perfectly — he’s just on a different melodic level — so I usually put it through a simplification machine. I didn’t overthink it. It was the first idea that came to my mind when I heard that arrangement, which is very bombastic and almost like a huge classical orchestra, exploding and then going way back. It was a reflection on life in America, but not a good or a bad reflection — just, this is it. We might be bloated, we might be overloaded with more than we can handle, and let’s just take a step back and re-think it just a little bit. But it’s not, ‘This is wrong and that’s right.’ It’s just, ‘This is who we’ve become.'”

Watch the “These Are The Ways” video above.

Unlimited Love is out 4/1 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.