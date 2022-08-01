While many artists have warm feelings when it comes to their greatest hits, one can imagine that Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis are probably sick of hearing “Wonderwall” at this point. Heck, Noel even said last year that his brother originally hated the song to begin with. “He said it was trip-hop. There speaks a man who’s never heard trip-hop,” he told Mojo. So perhaps there was a bit of irony when an entire restaurant in Ibiza broke out into a rendition of “Wonderwall” for Noel and his family this past weekend.

In the clip, the customers at a beachside restaurant on the Spanish island were not only singing along to “Wonderwall” as it played on the speakers, but they were also clapping along rather awkwardly with their heads turned towards an unsuspecting Noel Gallagher with his wife and son. A dog is barking incessantly in the background, seemingly startled by the off-key celebration. Surely this must’ve made Noel’s blood boil a bit as he was just trying to have a peaceful meal and a beer with his family. Although he was a good sport about it and clapped as the singing stopped.

When you find Noel Gallagher in Ibiza… 📹 melisse2211 pic.twitter.com/jSEwA15rFb — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) July 31, 2022

Unfortunately for the crowd, it is indeed Liam who sings lead vocals on “Wonderwall,” and not Noel. The Gallagher brothers get that a lot.