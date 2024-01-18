Red Hot Chili Peppers most recently released their Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen albums in 2022. The iconic California rockers will continue touring off of Unlimited Love in 2024, so, they are far from entering the legacy act chapter. Still, the latest announcement from the RHCP canon is revisiting material from 2004.

On Wednesday, January 17, Deadline exclusively reported that “Universal Pictures has optioned rights to Anthony Kiedis’ New York Times bestseller Scar Tissue, with the feature film project currently in early development at the studio. It will be produced by Brian Grazer through Imagine Entertainment, Kiedis, and Guy Oseary.”

Deadline added, “The candid book profiles Kiedis, the famed frontman of Red Hot Chili Peppers, an artist, addict and ringleader. It features a deeply unconventional father-and-son story set against a substance-fueled 1970s and ’80s L.A. punk scene and examines, without judgment, how Kiedis’ experiences shaped the music eventually embraced by millions.”

In the meantime, as hinted above, fans can see RHCP perform across North American throughout this year. According to the band’s official website, RHCP’s next scheduled date is Saturday, February 17, in Lincoln, California. Their extended Unlimited Love trek will pick back up on May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington. Ice Cube, IRONTOM, Ken Carson, Kid Cudi, and more will serve as supporting acts.