The new This Is Spinal Tap sequel movie is getting two more famous cameos after Deadline reported that Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith will be entering the popular mockumentary’s sequel.

Ulrich and Smith will be joining an already-stacked lineup of musicians appearing in the film, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Questlove, Garth Brooks, and more. The main cast of actors (Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer) will be reprising their roles. Fran Drescher will be returning as the fictional band’s publicist. Finally, director Rob Reiner will be returning — as he is leading the production taking place in New Orleans currently.

The premise is centered around Spinal Tap reuniting for a special concert after a lengthy hiatus.

Some new actors that fans can also see enter the Spinal Tap universe include Kerry Godliman, Chris Addison, John Michael Higgins, Don Lake, Jason Acuña, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Brad Williams, and former Late Night With David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer, according to Pitchfork.

As of right now, not much else is known about the Spinal Tap sequel. The film was supposed to release this month, in honor of the original’s 40th anniversary. However, this was pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes — and an updated release date has yet to be announced.