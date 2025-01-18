Sir Elton John is one of the most revered live entertainers. With thousands of performances across his career, the EGOT titleholder has plenty of concerts to back up this claim. Still, the “Bennie And The Jets” singer can’t win everyone over. In fact, one fellow musician abandoned his seats during a noteworthy Elton John performance.

During an interview with the Sunday Times, Ringo Starr revealed that he once left an Elton John concert after just three songs.

Although The Beatles member remains unapologetic about his decision, he admitted he also witnessed fans doing the same to him.

“In the late Nineties, I would put in, like, two or three from the new album, and you could feel the room empty,” he said. “It happens to everybody.”

The show in question was Elton John’s famous Wembley Stadium show in 1975 following the release of his album, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.

“I was with his mother,” Starr continue. “He came on and said, ‘I’m only going to do the new album.’ My mother and I left after three tracks because we didn’t know them.”

The irony in Starr’s action is Elton John’s album went onto gain critically acclaim and even picked up two 1976 Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance Male (“Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy”).