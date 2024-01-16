Heading into last night’s (January 15) Emmys, Elton John had a career full of wins at the Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys, but the Emmy Award, which would complete his EGOT, had eluded him. That changed yesterday, though, when his Farewell From Dodger Stadium concert special won the award for Best Variety Special (Live), making John just the 19th person to ever get an EGOT.

John was unable to attend the show since he was recovering from a knee surgery, but producer Ben Winston accepted the award on his behalf, saying (per The Hollywood Reporter), “He’s absolutely fine, but he wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award. We did know this was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He’s done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes. We didn’t know that it was going to win him an EGOT.”

John also said in a statement, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

The 18 EGOT winners before John, in chronological order, are Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin, Robert Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend, Alan Menken, Jennifer Hudson, and Viola Davis.