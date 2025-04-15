Apparently all the Weezer biopic rumors were true. For well over a year, fans of the “Say It Ain’t So” musicians claimed a featured length was on the way.

During Weezer’s performance at Coachella 2025 frontman Rivers Cuomo confirmed a movie documenting the band’s legacy was indeed in the works.

“We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in L.A. the last couple of weeks,” Cuomo told the Coachella 2025 weekend one crowd. “But when Coachella called us up, said, ‘Hey Weezer, could you guys make it out for a surprise appearance?,’ we’re like, ‘Heck yeah!’ It feels so good to be here with you guys and let out these emotions.”

This isn’t the first time the band addressed the biopic reports. During their Voyage To The Blue Planet tour, they had a special friend tease the upcoming feature.

“Now, there’s a big fight where Weezer is fighting these big villains,” <em>Sonic The Hedgehog actor Ben Schwartz told concertgoers. “And what’s going to happen now is they’re going to follow me, and I’m going to be fighting in different areas. And I’m going to say, ‘Someone throws a punch at someone from Weezer,’ and you’ll react to that. And then I say, ‘And Weezer kicks their butt!,’ and you react to that.”

As of today (April 14), Weezer has not shared any further details about the forthcoming film.