Rivers Cuomo‘s TikTok account has raised concerns in the past. Why does the Weezer leader — who is currently on the Indie Rock Road Trip Tour — look like he’s being held at gunpoint to do dance trends? This hasn’t been answered, but now he’s in another eyebrow-raising video on that cursed app.

Cuomo can be found in an ad for Ash & Erie, a clothing brand specifically for short men. “As you can see from the cover of any album that has the four of us standing in a line, I’m the shortest one,” he says in the clip. “Shopping for clothes has always been frustrating for me.” He even says that when trying things on, he looks “like a kid wearing a grown-up’s clothes.”

Cuomo is known for being quite the eccentric. In our recent interview with him about SZNZ, he discussed his interest in AI for music. “Well, I love ChatGPT, and it actually, I’ve been using it ever since that post,” he said. “If you look at my Twitter replies, so you can see I’m replying to about 30 people a day. And that’s all fueled by ChatGPT. Now, as a songwriter, I was excited to try it out, and it’s definitely on my list of tools I can use. So far, I haven’t actually used anything it’s generated. I guess it has inspired a few things, but I don’t love the results. It may just be the kind of writer I am, because I’ve never even really gotten into a rhyming dictionary.”