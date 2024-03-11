Around this time last year, Weezer announced their joint Indie Rock Roadtrip alongside Future Islands, Joyce Manor, Modest Mouse, Momma, Spoon, and White Reaper. On Monday, March 11, Weezer had an even more exciting tour announcement.

The iconic Californian rockers will commemorate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album (also known as the “Blue Album”) with Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour. The North American trek will feature Weezer performing Weezer “in full along with other fan favorites, rarities, and more,” as per the press release.” The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. will serve as supporting acts. All ticketing information is available here.

The press release additionally relayed, “Separate from their tour, the band also announces a special anniversary event on March 15 at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles with Dogstar as support. “This exciting full-circle moment mirrors the band’s March 1992 show at Raji’s, where they ended up opening for Dogstar in an unlikely turn of events.”