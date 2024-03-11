Around this time last year, Weezer announced their joint Indie Rock Roadtrip alongside Future Islands, Joyce Manor, Modest Mouse, Momma, Spoon, and White Reaper. On Monday, March 11, Weezer had an even more exciting tour announcement.
The iconic Californian rockers will commemorate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album (also known as the “Blue Album”) with Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour. The North American trek will feature Weezer performing Weezer “in full along with other fan favorites, rarities, and more,” as per the press release.” The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. will serve as supporting acts. All ticketing information is available here.
The press release additionally relayed, “Separate from their tour, the band also announces a special anniversary event on March 15 at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles with Dogstar as support. “This exciting full-circle moment mirrors the band’s March 1992 show at Raji’s, where they ended up opening for Dogstar in an unlikely turn of events.”
Weezer 2024 Tour Dates: Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
09/04 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/06 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/08 — Toronto, ON, CA @ Scotiabank Arena
09/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/14 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/18 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
09/20 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/21 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
09/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/28 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/29 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/01 — Loveland, CO @ Blue FCU Arena
10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/05 — Vancouver, BC, CA @ Rogers Arena
10/06 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/11 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome