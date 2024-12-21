Robbie Williams’ Academy Awards dream has quickly morphed into a technical nightmare. The “Angels” musician’s biopic Better Man is slated to hit select theaters on Christmas Day (December 25). This means it is certain to be a topic of discussion for next year’s award season. However, reports suggest Williams will need to cross the Oscars’ Best Original Song off his wishlist.

According to Rolling Stone, Robbie Williams’ song “Forbidden Road” for Better Man as been removed from Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song.”

Although the track received a formal nomination for Best Original Song from the Golden Globes and Society of Composers and Lyricists’ SCL Awards, the Oscar nod is officially off the table. RS claims that the news of “Forbidden Road” disqualification was announced to members of the Academy’s Music Branch in a letter. The note revealed that because the record “incorporates material from an existing song that was not written” it dismissed due to the category’s technicality.

“Forbidden Road” which credited to Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, and Sacha Skarbek pulls from Jim Croce’s 1973 song “I Got A Name.” The song, which was authored by Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel was featured in the film, The Last American Hero.

Robbie Williams has not addressed the reports.

Better Man will hit select theaters on December 25 and nationwide on Janaury 10. Find more information here.