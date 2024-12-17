Dianne Warren has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards a record 15 times — and never won. The songwriter will try for a 16th nomination at the 2025 Oscars, as her song for Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight, “The Journey,” made it to the shortlist. All she has to do is beat Pharrell Williams… and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross… and Elton John and Brandi Carlile… and Maren Morris… and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The nominees will be announced on Friday, January 17. The Oscars air on ABC on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Below, you can find the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2025 Oscars, along with each track’s songwriters (the award goes to the lyricists, not the performers).