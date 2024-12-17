Dianne Warren has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards a record 15 times — and never won. The songwriter will try for a 16th nomination at the 2025 Oscars, as her song for Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight, “The Journey,” made it to the shortlist. All she has to do is beat Pharrell Williams… and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross… and Elton John and Brandi Carlile… and Maren Morris… and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The nominees will be announced on Friday, January 17. The Oscars air on ABC on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Below, you can find the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2025 Oscars, along with each track’s songwriters (the award goes to the lyricists, not the performers).
The Shortlist For Best Original Song At The 2025 Oscars
“Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, and Sacha Skarbek from Better Man
“Winter Coat” by Nicholas Britell, Steve McQueen, and Taura Stinson from Blitz
“Compress/Repress” by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Luca Guadagnino from Challengers
“Never Too Late” by Elton John and Brandi Carlile from Elton John: Never Too Late
“El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard from Emilia Pérez
“Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille from Emilia Pérez
“Sick In The Head” by Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí, Adrian Louis Richard Mcleod, and Toddla T from Kneecap
“Beyond” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear from Moana 2
“Tell Me It’s You” by Lin-Manuel Miranda from Mufasa: The Lion King
“Piece By Piece” by Pharrell Williams from Piece By Piece
“Like A Bird” by Abraham Alexander, Brandon Marcel, and Adrian Quesada from Sing Sing
“The Journey” by Diane Warren from The Six Triple Eight
“Out Of Oklahoma” by Lainey Wilson, Luke Dick, and Shane McAnally from Twisters
“Kiss The Sky” by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack and Ali Tamposi from The Wild Robot
“Harper And Will Go West” by Sean Douglas, Kristen Wiig, and Josh Greenbaum from Will & Harper