The 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s enemy list is rather long. The people, organizations, and government agencies inked on the document include the Swifties, Rina Sawayama, Ice Spice, Noel Gallagher, and the country of Malaysia.

But it looks like he’s finally made an ally. In a post uploaded to Instagram, Robbie Williams seemingly cosigned Healy as a musician and his past controversial actions. “How boring is the music scene right now,” he wrote. “I’m not attacking the music itself. I’m just lamenting the death of friction, danger, and personality.”

But Williams did make an exception for Healy. “Matt Healy is the only commercially viable Pop/Rock star that I can see who is willing to be something other than beige,” he wrote. “I really like Matt. He’s unhinged, super smart, super talented, and willing to upset. Upsetting for a cause. The cause being a complicated inner life, a rebellious streak, and boredom.”

He closed by promising to carry out that energy. “I’ve gotta get some of that energy back in my musical life,” he wrote. “Like I say, ‘So many people to offend. I hope I have time to fit them all in.’ It’s time to take the piss again…and I’m looking forward to it.”

Healy hasn’t responded to Williams’ remarks. But based on past trends, something could be said quite soon.

