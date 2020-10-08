As has been said thousands of times this year, the coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on a lot of major plans. One of those affected is the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s annual induction ceremony. The 2020 event was set to take place on May 2, but in March, the date was pushed back. Months later, in July, the live event was scrapped altogether. Taking its place, though, will be a pre-taped induction special, set to air on HBO and HBO Max on November 7. Now, the Hall has revealed what special guests will be involved in the broadcast.

Foo Fighters leader and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl will begin the proceedings with an introduction to this year’s class of inductees (Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, and the Doobie Brothers, in case you missed it). Other guests who will appear include Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Nancy Wilson, and others. Press materials note that special guests will speak “on how the 2020 inductees impacted their personal and professional careers.”

Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, says in a statement accompanying the announcement, “We’re honored to come together with this distinguished group of musicians and artists to celebrate our 2020 class of inductees. While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists.”

