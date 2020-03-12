The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2020 Induction Ceremony Has Been Postponed

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will postpone its 2020 induction ceremony due to coronavirus concerns, according to Rolling Stone. The annual ceremony was originally set to take place at Cleveland’s Public Hall on May 2.

In a statement explaining the postponement, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame President Joel Peresman expounded, “We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

The 2020 Hall Of Fame class included Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Whitney Houston.

As of press time, Ohio had four confirmed cases of the virus, but Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has already announced plans to issue a public order limiting mass gatherings of people. California Governor Gavin Newsom has already issued a similar edict, prohibiting public gatherings of 250 people or more, with the California Department of Public Health recommending that any small gatherings allowing for six feet for social distancing per person. Other events that have been canceled or postponed included Coachella Music Festival, SXSW, and the remainder of the NBA season.

