Over the course of his career, Rostam Batmanglij has worked with a plethora of big names in pop, indie, and hip-hop, meaning his rolodex when it comes time to request guest features is quite extensive. From super recognizable collaborators like Haim and Charli XCX, to more obscure indie royalty like Hunx And His Punx leader Seth Bogart, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Remi Wolf, the rotating crew of people in the back of the cab helps drive home the song’s sweet message.

This is one of severals track Rostam has released off his upcoming second solo album, Changephobia, including “4Runner” and “These Kids We Knew,” “Unfold You,” and “Under Control.” Though he’s been working on the record for quite some time, it’s slated for release in early June.

Of course, part of why his own solo work was on the back burner over the last three years was probably due to his work producing Clairo’s Immunity and Haim’s excellent Women In Music Pt. 2. Rostam co-directed the video with Jason Lester, and a full list of all the celebrity guests is included below:

Demi Adejuyigbe, Seth Bogart, Matt DiMona, Kaia Gerber, HAIM: (Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim), Ghazal Hashemi, Carter Howe, Huck Kwong, Julian McClanahan, Chris Paloma, Ariel Rechtshaid, Nick Robinson, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows: (Braeden Lemasters, Dylan Minnette, Cole Preston), Remi Wolf, Charli XCX

Shiloh Barrientos, Dwight Boyce, Shaneel Chand, Sadie Chen, Paola Cruz, Kaydence De Mare, Alisha Erozer, Ron Gilbert, Richard Kray, Stacy Leland, Odell Mack, David Manning, Yoko Misawa, Paul Olguin, Rhoda Pell, Payton Poissant, Jessica Salazar, Nolan Sanyeh, Ayva Severy, Chok Suwanavisootr, Mark Winn.

Watch the video above and look for Rostam’s album out on 6/4 via Matsor Projects. Pre-order it here.