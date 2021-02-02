Indie

Rostam Holds Older Generations Accountable For Climate Troubles On ‘These Kids We Knew’

The last we heard from Rostam (aside from his Amanda Gorman song) was his October single “Unfold You.” Now he’s back with his first official single of 2021, a breezy number called “These Kids We Knew.” On the track, he takes a critical position on how older generations deal (or don’t deal) with climate issues.

The lyrics to the song are simple, as they consist of a handful of repeated lines: “These kids we knew for so long / they don’t speak like they been spoken to / by governments or emperors / Gonna line you up on the sidewalk court / Ain’t proud of where we’re going / You say we can’t afford the slow down / but the skies won’t take it no more / so we’re gonna slowly pull the earth back together.”

Rostam says of the track:

“I was thinking of three generations while I was writing this song. There’s a generation of adults who don’t see global warming as their problem because they think they won’t be impacted by it. Then there’s a generation younger than mine, who will certainly have to deal with what is happening. In the song I have a fantasy of the younger generation arresting the adults and putting them on trial in the streets of cities around the world. Those are the ‘sidewalk courts’ that I sing about in the song. The song was written in a fever-dream state during the second week of March last year while I was recovering from COVID-19.”

Listen to “These Kids We Knew” above.

