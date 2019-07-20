Getty Image

Ryan Adams has re-emerged on social media after being accused of abuse and manipulation in February. The “F*ck The Rain” singer released a cryptic statement on Twitter followed by lengthy statement with little depth on Instagram. Adams vaguely mentions the accusations against him that were documented and released in a New York Times exposé. The exposé stated that he offered stardom to several up-and-coming female musicians in exchange for sexual favors.

Adams’s cryptic statement began with putting an emphasis on the importance of truth.

“I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters. It’s what matters most. I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time,” he wrote.

The singer didn’t explain much about his abuse allegations other than excusing his behavior due to past hardships he’s faced.

“I didn’t have an easy life. I lost my brother the day the Prisoner Tour ended,” Adams said. “Every night wondering if he would be alive. He was proud of me. My family and my friends were there for that. And so many great fans. For the Meineres community who suffer every day. This music was for then. It mattered. And that was always for it to help.”