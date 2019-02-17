Frank Ockenfels

Ryan Adams was accused of sexual harassment and emotional abuse by several women in the music industry last week. The New York Times exposé outlined harrowing details of the abuse suffered by Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore and indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Phoebe Bidgers posted her first public statement following the abuse allegations in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“It’s been a weird week and I wanted to say a couple things,” the singer began. Bridgers thanked her friends and family for supporting her and validating her experiences.

“They told me that what had happened was f*cked up and wrong, and that I was right to feel weird about it. I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Bridgers went on to say that Adams also had a support system who witnessed his alleged excusable actions and validated him. She ended her post with a wish for those who are friends with alleged abusers. “Guys, if your friend is acting f*cked up, call them out. If they’re actually your friend, they’ll listen. That’s the way this all gets better.”