Singer-songwriter and music producer Ryan Adams is being accused of abuse, manipulation, and sexual misconduct by several women in a New York Times exposé that includes allegations that he offered stardom in exchange for sexual favors. The women say that when they spurned his advances, he resorted to emotional abuse and harassment via social media and text.

One woman, a then-aspiring bassist identified as “Ava” in the report, offered evidence of correspondence with Adams beginning when she was 15 years old including graphic messages and sexually explicit Skype calls. In one message, he compares himself to the notorious accused predator R. Kelly, writing: “If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol.”