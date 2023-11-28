Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff took time off to enjoy newly wedded bliss with his wife Margaret Qualley. But next year, his band will jump back into the full swing of things with their forthcoming self-titled album and a supporting tour.

Today (November 28), the group took to their official social media pages to unveil their From The Studio To The Stage Tour. The 23-date run will kick off in London at the O2 Forum on March 19, 2024. For the US shows, Samia will join Bleachers as opening support. Continue below to view the Bleachers’ From The Studio To The Stage Tour schedule.

Fan presale for the tour will begin on December 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Bleachers revealed that one dollar from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition in its work to aid homeless and at-risk LGBTQ+ youth. Find more information here.