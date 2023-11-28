Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff took time off to enjoy newly wedded bliss with his wife Margaret Qualley. But next year, his band will jump back into the full swing of things with their forthcoming self-titled album and a supporting tour.
Today (November 28), the group took to their official social media pages to unveil their From The Studio To The Stage Tour. The 23-date run will kick off in London at the O2 Forum on March 19, 2024. For the US shows, Samia will join Bleachers as opening support. Continue below to view the Bleachers’ From The Studio To The Stage Tour schedule.
Fan presale for the tour will begin on December 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Bleachers revealed that one dollar from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition in its work to aid homeless and at-risk LGBTQ+ youth. Find more information here.
Bleachers’ 2024 Tour Dates: From The Studio To The Stage Tour
03/19/2024 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
03/20/2024 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
03/22/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
03/23/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
03/25/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/18/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
05/20/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
05/22/2024 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
05/23/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
05/25/2024 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
05/26/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
05/28/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/31/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
06/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn
06/02/2024 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
06/04/2024 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/05/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/07/2024 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
06/08/2024 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
06/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/12/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06/14/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/15/2024 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
* without Samia
Bleachers is out 3/8/2024 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.