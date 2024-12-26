Sault Surprise-Released A New Album, ‘Acts Of Faith,’ On Christmas

Earlier this year, Sault released a new album… sort of. Acts Of Faith came out in July, but the UK collective released it as a single audio file. Now, though, they’ve gone ahead and given the project a more conventional modern release, as it unexpectedly hit streaming services on Christmas yesterday.

This came after the group shared closing track “Pray For Me” as a single last week.

The band, of course, has a history of unconventional release strategies. Most notably, in November 2022, they released five surprise albums on the same day. Previously, they released the album Nine but only made it available for 99 days.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, creative director Tino Schaedler, a Sault collaborator, was honored at the 2024 UPROXX Sound + Vision Awards by being named the the Vanguard Virtuoso, which “highlights visionary collaborators who empower artists and help drive music culture forward.”

Listen to “Pray For Me” above and find the Acts Of Faith album cover and tracklist below.