There’s no time like the present. Most artists carefully craft a rollout strategy prior to dropping a project, to ensure great streaming metrics, chart placement, and more. Then there’s Sault. The British genre-merging music collective couldn’t care less about those markers.

Yesterday (July 6) the group added one more body of work to their discography (which includes Air). The album, seemingly titled, Acts Of Faith, features 32 minutes worth of music.

Just like with any other Sault release, there was a catch. The cryptic announcement post shared across their official social media pages required fans to download the .wav files directly from a private link. However, due to demand and the server’s limit, not everyone was successfully in capturing the file.

Also, the file was unnamed and a continuous play through. Now users online are piecing together the band’s past clue to take a crack at the tracklist.

“Are we going to have to do a scavenger hunt or solve a riddle to get to the treasure? I mean, I’m down. LOL,” joked one user on Instagram.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) theorized that during Sault’s secret show in December, were what made the final cut for Acts Of Faith.

Note – not confirmed 100% – but pretty much sounds like the order of when these songs were performed as an ‘act’ in London last December pic.twitter.com/xSgsgG7tDz — Tommo (@RoughleySpeakin) July 6, 2024

Upon a closer examination of the image posted alongside the link, supporters pointed out the setup looked familiar. Several users claimed that the display was featured at Sault’s London show, which explain why Sault didn’t title the track because their closest fans already heard them live.

Notable figures in music like Questlove and Ebro Darden couldn’t hold back their excitement in the Instagram comment section.

Sault previously teased their plans for the year, but no one saw this coming.