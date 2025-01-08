Two Of The Young Actors From ‘School Of Rock’ Are Now Married

The power of rock really can bring people together.

Angelo Massagli and Caitlin Hale, who portrayed classmates in Richard Linklater’s 2003 film School Of Rock (he played security guard Frankie, she was pigtailed backup singer Marta), got married over the weekend.

Nine cast members were in attendance, and they danced to “Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks, a nod to a memorable scene in the movie. Jack Black couldn’t make it due to his shooting schedule, but Hale called him “so nice and generous with his words and definitely commemorated it privately.”

“Even though it wasn’t romantic, that familiarity we had and our families had when we were younger, really cut through some of those early relationship hurdles,” Massagli told The New York Times about their shared history together. Hale added, “I knew very early. I actually said to one of my close friends, I remember being in an Uber on the way down to Miami one weekend and we were going out and I was like, I think I’m gonna marry this guy.”

Massagli and Hale (who now work as an OB/GYN sonographer and a lawyer, respectively) picked Chaka Khan’s “Through The Fire” for their first dance song. They wanted it to feel like “if Studio 54 never closed.” Black’s Dewey Finn would have preferred CBGB, but it’s not his day.

You can see a TikTok from the video here.