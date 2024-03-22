While promoting Kung Fu Panda 4, and his now-viral cover of Britney Spears’ “… Baby One More Time,” the ever enthusiastic Jack Black revealed that he’s ready for a School of Rock sequel. There’s just one problem: School of Rock writer Mike White has been a tad busy with a little HBO series called The White Lotus.

“I wish there’d be a School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo. I’m ready,” Black recently told JOE. “You know Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius. And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV.”

Released in 2003 and directed by Richard Linklater, School of Rock saw Black play a down-on-his-luck guitarist named Dewey Finn. After being kicked out of his band, and low on cash, Dewey impersonates his roommate and takes a substitute teaching gig at a nearby private school. What he finds is a class full of budding young musicians, who Dewey molds into an epic band of his own: The School of Rock.

According to School of Rock star Miranda Cosgrove, Black went above and beyond working with the kids on the movie. He still talks to them to this day.

“I love him,” she told PEOPLE last year. “He just acts [as] the most normal, nice guy. He doesn’t seem like he thinks he’s Jack Black at all.”

(Via JOE)