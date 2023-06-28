Twenty whole years ago (cry about it, fellow Millennials), School Of Rock entered our lives and delivered a version of Jack Black that seemed surprisingly safe to bring around your kids. This, from the guy who co-wrote the acoustic romance ballad “Fuck Her Gently.” Shedding that image to become the general audience box office star we now know him to be, Black was the heart of a very funny movie about kids learning their own power by learning to play music.

Back in February, Black announced that he would get the band back together. Not for a movie. Just for a friendly hangout reunion that would undoubtedly involve some jamming.

“All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black said at the time. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”

Turns out that makes a lot of sense because Black has kept in touch with a lot of the cast. Speaking with People, Miranda Cosgrove gushed about Black, saying that he’s maintained relationships with most of the kids from the cast over the years.

“I love him,” she said. “He just acts [as] the most normal, nice guy. He doesn’t seem like he thinks he’s Jack Black at all.”

She went on to say that Black is a huge reason she continued acting.

“I can honestly say one of the main reasons I love acting, and why I probably tried to keep doing it for so long, is because of what a great experience he made doing School of Rock,” Cosgrove said.

Looks like it’s time for an anniversary rewatch.

(via People)