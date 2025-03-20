Asbury Park, New Jersey has been home to the Sea.Hear.Now Festival for the past few years now, and it’s become a great event for the area every September. 2025 is looking great, too: This year’s lineup was just announced, and the fest is set for September 13 and 14.

The headliner for the first day is Hozier, while Blink-182 leads the second day. Beyond that, the lineup includes LCD Soundsystem, Alabama Shakes, Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, ZZ Top, Remi Wolf, Royel Otis, De La Soul, UB40, Public Enemy, TV On The Radio, Spoon, Phantogram, 4 Non Blondes, Mannequin Pussy, Inhaler, Gigi Perez, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Hot Mulligan, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, Landon McNamara, Neal Francis, Mondo Cozmo, Bumpin Uglies, Not Yer Baby, Surfing For Daisy, and The Tide Bends.

A bunch of surfers are also set to be on hand and do their thing, with the lineup featuring Landon McNamara, Cam Richards, Balaram Stack, Sam Hammer, Rob Kelly, Cassidy McClain, Pat Schmidt, Mike Gleason, and more.

For tickets, the pre-sale starts March 21 at 10 a.m. ET. If any tickets are left after that, a public on-sale will follow. A passcode is needed to access the pre-sale, and more information can be found on the festival website.