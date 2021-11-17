London-based multi-faceted creative Sega Bodega, the moniker of producer Salvador Navarrete, just released the captivating album Romeo. The album, which features hyperpop artist Arca, has already been well-received by listeners. Now giving his fans something to look forward to, Sega Bodega unveiled dates to his 2022 US and European tour.

Like much of a’s past music, Romeo is highly conceptual. The album is meant to tell the story of a joyous relationship between Bodega and his imaginary girlfriend, “Luci”, who is made entirely of light. The project conveys a whirlwind of emotions through skittering beats, lo-fi production, and ethereal chords, accompanying the depths of feelings Sega Bodega explores thematically on Romeo.

The tour kicks off in mid-January in Dublin takes a trip through several major European cities. Sega Bodega then arrives in the US to play a Portland show in February before the tour comes to a close in early March in Atlanta.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

01/14/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

01/17/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

01/21/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Muziekgebouw

01/24/2022 — Brussels – Botanique, BE @ Rotunde

01/25/2022 — Berlin, DE @ TBC

01/26/2022 — Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

01/28/2022 — Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’ Ballroom & Bar

01/29/2022 — Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

02/02/2022 — London, UK @ Scala

02/04/2022 — Saint Petersburg, RU @ Mod Club

02/05/2022 — Moscow, RU @ Aglomerat Club

02/22/2022 — Portland, OR @ Holocene

02/23/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

02/26/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area (Noise Pop Festival)

02/28/2022 — Montreal @ Fairmount

03/02/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

03/04/2022 — Miami, FL @ ICA Miami

03/06/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Tickets to Sega Bodega’s 2022 US and EU tour go on sale 11/19 at 1 pm EST. Get them here.

Romeo is out now via Nuxxe. Get it here.