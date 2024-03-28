However, not many people were familiar with Shaboozey, who will appear on “Spaghettii.” Here’s what to know.

With Beyoncé set to drop her new Cowboy Carter album in a couple of hours, fans had wondered if she’d be having any special guests on the album — after she revealed the tracklist yesterday. We now know the record will include collaborations with Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and Shaboozey.

Who Is Shaboozey? Meet The Singer On Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter

Shaboozey is a 28-year-old rising musician from Virginia. He has released two albums influenced by country, including 2018’s Lady Wrangler and 2022’s Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die — which is likely how he ended up on Beyoncé’s radar.

He also contributed a song with Duckwrth called “Start A Riot” to the soundtrack of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

For those looking to check out Shaboozey’s recent tunes before Cowboy Carter is out, he has released two singles this year. The first, “Anabelle,” is a catchy blend of rock and country, and is a perfect introduction to his talent as a vocalist. His most recent song is “Vegas,” a slower track that leans more into the country inspiration, as the instrumental incorporates a whistling sound out of a western movie.

Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood/Columbia. Find more information here.