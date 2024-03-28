The Beyoncé story continues with the release of her latest album, Cowboy Carter . She didn’t make the project by herself, though, so these are the artists she got to feature on the album.

Who Is Featured On Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Album?

As Consequence notes, the full tracklist with features was revealed before the album’s North American release, when it started being available in international markets like Australia and New Zealand. Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone are featured on the album. The site also reports the album is presented in the style of a country radio show, and Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell appear as DJs. On a related note, the album also features covers of Parton’s “Jolene” and The Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

Check out the album’s full tracklist below.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tracklist

1. “Ameriican Requiem”

2. “Blackbiird” (The Beatles cover)

3. “16 Carriages”

4. “Protector”

5. “My Rose”

6. “Smoke Hour With Willie Nelson”

7. “Texas Hold ‘Em”

8. “Bodyguard”

9. “Dolly P”

10. “Jolene” (Dolly Parton cover)

11. “Daughter”

12. “Spaghettii” Feat. Shaboozey

13. “Alliigator Tears”

14. “Smoke Hour II”

15. “Just For Fun”

16. “II Most Wanted” Feat. Miley Cyrus

17. “Levii’s Jeans” Feat. Post Malone

18. “Flamenco”

19. “The Linda Martell Show”

20. “Ya Ya”

21. “Oh Louisiana”

22. “Desert Eagle”

23. “Riiverdance”

24. “II Hands II Heaven”

25. “Tyrant”

26. “Sweet Honey Buckin'”

27. “Amen”

Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood/Columbia. Find more information here.