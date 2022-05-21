Last month, Sharon Van Etten announced that her sixth album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong would arrive at the beginning of May, and while she released singles (“Porta” and “Used To It”) prior to the announcement, those singles would not appear on the project. It came as Van Etten announced that she would not share singles from the album prior to its release. While that made for a bit more of a grueling wait for the album’s music, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong in its entirety is now here and she celebrates its release with a new performance.

Van Etten brought her talents to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a rigid performance of “Mistakes.” She appeared on stage with a complete band and she led the way with passionate vocals that she delivered under red lighting. Prior to the release of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, Van Etten explained her intention with the project.

“These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing, and resilience can be told,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to convey that in an image with me walking away from it all, not necessarily brave, not necessarily sad, not necessarily happy.”

You can watch Van Etten’s performance on The Late Show in the video above.

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is out now via Jagjaguwar. You can stream it here.