Last month, Shygirl announced that her debut album Nymph would be coming out on September 30th. It set the stage for a methodical rollout that showcases the UK singer’s unique avant pop created with a talented cadre of producers representing the best in experimental pop, hyperpop, and more. Each new track is taking a different shape, like the shimmering bounce that Sega Bodega and Kingdom brought to “Firefly” and now the riveting tension of the Arca-produced “Come For Me.”

The arresting “Come For Me” arrives with a new visual that journeys through a forest, with the elusive Shygirl waiting for the camera to find her at the end of a mossy stream, or perched atop a lone rock amongst tall trees. “Come when you’re called, be easy if I take the lead,” she sings hypnotically over Arca’s twisty synapses.

Shygirl recently appeared on FKA Twigs’ “Papi Bones” off of Caprisongs, and it’s clearly informing the aesthetic she’s building for Nymph. It’s one that will also feature producers like Danny L Harle, Mura Masa, Noah Goldstein, BloodPop, and Vegyn. Shygirl summed up her ethos in a statement: “Every piece of work or project is like a sculpture to me.”

Watch the video for “Come Home For Me” above and check out Shygirl’s upcoming tour dates below.

06/10 — Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

06/11 — Beyond The Pale Festival, Ireland

06/17 — New York, NY @ Ladyland Festival

06/22-26 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/24 — Madrid, ES @ Paraiso Festival

07/02 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/13 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain

07/14 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/22 — Maubeuge, FR @ Les Nuits Secretes Festival

08/07 — Katowice, Poland @ Katowice Festival

09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Forward Festival

09/16-18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

09/23 — Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

11/05 — Sao Paolo, BR @ Primavera Sound

11/12 — Santiago de Chile, CL @ Primavera Sound

11/13 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound

Nymph is out 9/30 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.