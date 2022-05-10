UK experimental recording artist Shygirl has announced her debut album, Nymph, will arrive this fall. Ahead of Nymph‘s release, Shygirl has revealed the album’s lead single, “Firefly.”

On “Firefly,” Shygirl reflects on a love lost, accepting that the person wasn’t who they made themselves out to be.

“I guess I need to hear the truth this time / You kept me waiting on a lie / Waiting on a lie,” she sings over dreamy, hypnotic harpsichords.

Nymph will comprise of 12 songs, showcasing Shygirl’s ability to assert power and freedom and find liberation in her sexual desires. She will also tell stories of her relationships and detail her longing for love.

On the album, she has collaborated with Karma Kid, Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, and Cosha to lay the framework before bringing it to Los Angeles and seeking out producers Noah Goldstein, Danny L Harle, Bloodpop, Vegyn, and Kingdom to give Nymph its finishing touch.

“Every piece of work or project is like a sculpture to me,” said Shygirl in a statement. “Something made of marble that slowly reveals itself as I chip away… Something that was always there to begin with.”

Check out “Firefly” above and the cover art below.

Nymph is out 9/30 via Because Music. Pre-save it here.