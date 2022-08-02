On Saturday, November 5th, the third annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival is coming back to San Diego and the Deftones have a history of booking talent for their music festival that’s on the way, way up. The diverse bash brings together heavy rock, hip-hop, and more to the Gallagher Square at Petco Park venue. This year’s lineup is no joke, with Freddie Gibbs, Turnstile, and Phantogram joining Deftones at the top of the bill for 2022.

For context, previous editions of the festival have included performances from an emerging Doja Cat in 2018 and Megan Thee Stallion in 2019, so it’s a good bet that somebody from this year’s lineup is headed for the top. Joining the headliners for the all-ages affair are rapper Audrey Nuna, punk band Destroy Boys, post-punks Provoker, and hardcore band ColdGawd.

“We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year,” Moreno said in a statement. “We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and put on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

Tickets go on sale on 08/05 at 10 am PST here with a pre-sale on 08/03 at the same time/link.