Days ahead of the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony yesterday (August 11), there were reports of who would be performing (beyond previously announced acts), and the list included Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Well, the reports ended up being true, as the world learned last night.

The festivities kicked off at Stade de France, and among the performers there was Phoenix, who called upon a number of guests for their set, including Kavinsky, VannDa, Air, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. Later, HER performed the United States National Anthem.

Then, there was a series of performances from Long Beach, California, which were pre-taped on August 10. There, Snoop busted out a setlist featuring (per setlist.fm) “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “The Next Episode” alongside Dr. Dre, “Gin And Juice,” and “What’s My Name” (check out a video here).

At another point, RHCP hit the beach for “Can’t Stop” and “Eddie” (video), while Eilish (with Finneas, of course) played “Birds Of A Feather” and “The Greatest” (video).

It was a good showing from the United States, and that was the case for the actual Olympic events themselves. By the time all the medals had been handed out, the US had secured the most with 126 in total while tying with China for the most gold medals, with 40.