After Courtney Love wrote an op-ed for The Guardian criticizing the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for a lack of female representation, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders took to Facebook to share her thoughts.

Hynde had a similar stance, noting that she doesn’t want anything to do with the program or its induction.

If anyone wants my position in the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame they are welcome to it. I don’t even wanna be associated with it. It’s just more establishment backslapping. I got in a band so I didn’t have to be part of all that.

I was living a happy life in Rio when I got the call I was being inducted. My heart sank because I knew I’d have to go back for it as it would be too much of a kick in the teeth to my parents if I didn’t. I’d upset them enough by then, so it was one of those things that would bail me out from years of disappointing them. ( like moving out of the USA and being arrested at PETA protests and my general personality ).

Other than Neil Young’s participation in the induction process, the whole thing was, and is, total bollocks.

It’s absolutely nothing to do with rock ‘n’ roll and anyone who thinks it is is a fool.

Read Chrissie Hynde’s full statement about the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame above.