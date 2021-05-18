Prince has long been known as an eclectic figure, but Sinead O’Connor — whose famed single “Nothing Compares 2 U” was written by Prince — does not have fond memories of the late artist’s eccentric ways. In fact, in her upcoming memoir Rememberings, she claims Prince “terrorized” her.

A new New York Times profile reveals that in her book (which is set for release in June), O’Connor paints Prince in a negative light and said following the success of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” he, among other things, chased her around a highway and hit her with a pillow containing a hard object:

“She writes that Prince summoned her to his macabre Hollywood mansion, chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight, only to thump her with something hard he’d slipped into his pillowcase. When she escaped on foot in the middle of the night, she writes, he stalked her with his car, leapt out and chased her around the highway.”

She also said of him, “You’ve got to be crazy to be a musician, but there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women.” She went on to note that she feels a sense of ownership over “Nothing Compares 2 U,” saying, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s my song.”

Read the full New York Times profile here.