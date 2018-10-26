Sinead O’Connor Reveals She’s Very Happily Converted To Islam

Twitter/Shuhada’ Davitt

Sinead O’Connor is no longer a Catholic. In fact, she’s no longer Sinead O’Connor — or rather, she’s no longer Magda Davitt, having legally changed her name last year. Like Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam before her, the Irish Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, political activist, and first-rate coverer of Prince has converted to Islam. Her new name: Shuhada’ Davitt.

The artist formerly known as Sinead O’Connor announced the news last week on her Twitter account, reports EW. “This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim,” she wrote on Oct. 19. “This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant.”

This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’ — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 19, 2018

Shahada’, incidentally, means “martyr” in Arabic. Her Twitter page has been dramatically overhauled as well, her avatar replaced by the words “Wear a hijab. Just do it.” Below it is the Nike swerve — a sign that she isn’t being entirely serious.