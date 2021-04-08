In 2010, Prince announced his “Welcome 2 America” tour, and he also recorded an album of the same name that was never released. Now, though, over a decade later, Prince’s estate is releasing the album, which is set for July 30. Accompanying the announcement is the title track, a spoken-word tune that’s critical of mass media, social media, and other issues in American life.

The album features 11 Prince originals and a cover of Soul Asylum’s “Stand Up and B Strong.” As Rolling Stone notes, these songs haven’t been released before, but some have been either performed by Prince live or appeared on webcasts and one-off radio premieres. The deluxe edition of the album features a concert video filmed on April 28, 2011 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In a 2010 statement, Prince said of the album, “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”

Listen to “Welcome 2 America” above and find the Welcome 2 America art and tracklist below.

1. “Welcome 2 America”

2. “Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master)”

3. “Born 2 Die”

4. “1000 Light Years From Here”

5. “Hot Summer”

6. “Stand Up And B Strong (Soul Asylum cover)”

7. “Check The Record”

8. “Same Page, Different Book”

9. “When She Comes”

10. “1010 (Rin Tin Tin)”

11. “Yes”

12. “One Day We Will All B Free”

Welcome 2 America is out 7/30 via SMG. Pre-order it here.