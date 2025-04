A bit over a week ago, Skrillex took to Instagram to declare, “It’s done.” What’s done? Well, yesterday, Skrillex shared a snippet of new music and wrote, “OUT TOMORROW.”

Given that yesterday’s tomorrow (also known as today) is April Fools’ Day, some skepticism would be understood, but sure enough, Skrillex delivered a new, real album today, titled F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3. It’s a big one, made up of 34 tracks and featuring contributions from folks like Dylan Brady, Boys Noise, Starrah, and many more.

Check out the F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 cover art and tracklist below.