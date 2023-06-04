Skrillex kicked off 2023 with his first album in nine years, Quest For Fire, featuring Fred Again.. and Flowdan. The next day, he debuted another new album called Don’t Get Too Close, which had a whole slew of unbeatable collaborators like Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi, Chief Keef, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Bladee, PinkPantheress, and more.

While the iconic DJ has been on fire with these releases, he unfortunately quite literally caught some heat during his Primavera Sound set on Friday, June 2. According to Pitchfork, a small fire in one of the lights onstage caused a 10-minute pause in the midst of his performance. There were no injuries.

“@Skrillex is so fire, the stage literally burns,” one fan wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the incident. The audience sounds more amused than concerned as embers descend from the top of the stage in an undeniably cinematic manner (the fire was, in fact, not a paid actor).

Si os digo que se ha quemado el escenario y Skrillex diciendo guys i think there is a fire over there pic.twitter.com/Xk0B0QZCgp — Envasion ꒰꒰꒰ᓚᘏᗢ (@_cyral) June 3, 2023

Skrillex also stole the show at Coachella earlier this year, when he ended up taking over Frank Ocean’s slot after the Blonde performer dropped out. After Ocean didn’t use the ice skating rink that was created for his set, Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Four Tet made use of it.